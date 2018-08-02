Police speed checks carried out in Sheffield suburb

Police speed checks are being carried out today in a Sheffield suburb.

Officers are monitoring the speed of traffic in Darnall and have warned that they will be in 'various locations'.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Follow traffic rules, save your future."

