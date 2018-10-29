Police slam ‘disgusting’ behaviour at gathering at Asda in Doncaster

The behaviour at a gathering on the car park of Asda in Doncaster last night has been described as ‘disgusting’ by South Yorkshire Police.

The force said it received ‘numerous’ phone calls from concerned members of the public about the actions of some of those at the gathering.

Large crowds gathered at Asda at Doncaster last night

South Yorkshire Police said a large group of ‘childish people’ gathered at Asda’s car park and used the roads around the supermarket near to The Dome ‘like a race track’.

The force said cars and members of the public prevented emergency services from getting through.

A number of vehicle defects were identified on some of the cars at the gathering and one arrest was made.

South Yorkshire Police said the car park was left in an ‘absolutely disgusting’ state.

The force added that ‘a zero tolerance approach will be taken at incidents like this’.