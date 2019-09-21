Two die in South Yorkshire road crash
Two people have died in a road crash in South Yorkshire.
The 66-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were killed in a collision on the A635 Barnsley Road in Hickleton at around 12.20 yesterday afternoon (Friday, September 20).
It is believed a blue and grey Scania HGV travelling away from Hickleton, towards the A1, collided with a silver Citroen Dispatch coming out of the junction of Red Hill Lane.
The victims – who were both in the Citroen with the 66-year-old as driver and the 17-year-old a passenger – were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Their relatives have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The driver of the HGV was not injured.
Police now want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either of the vehicles prior, or who has dashcam footage.
If you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 389 of 20 September 2019.