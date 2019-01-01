Police seek men over attempted use of stolen credit card in Sheffield

Have your say

CCTV footage has been released of two men wanted for questioning over an attempt to use a stolen credit card in Sheffield.

Detectives believe the men could hold vital information about the attempted use of a stolen card in Darnall, Sheffield, following a burglary in Rotherham.

Detectives want to trace these two men

The card and a number of electrical items were taken during a raid of a house in Claremont Street, Kimberworth, at around 4.20am on Friday, October 26.

An attempt to use the card in Darnall was made later that day.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/156033/18.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.