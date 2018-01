A man is wanted by the police over an incident of racially aggravated disorder on a train between Barnsley and Leeds.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on Sunday, January 21 between 12.40pm and 1.05pm

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image could hold vital information.

Anyone with information should call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.