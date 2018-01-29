Doncaster woman jailed for forging elderly woman's will

A Doncaster woman is behind bars after she forged the will of an elderly, vulnerable woman.

Ann Mary Law, aged 51, was jailed for 14 months after she pleaded to two offences under the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act.

Doncaster man charged over discovery of gun and drugs in police raid



Law, previously of Wilberforce Road, Clay Lane, Doncaster, was caught after a social worker called the police in 2015 to report concerns for an elderly woman, who at that time was in the Doncaster Royal Infirmary after a fall.

The social worker told officers that Law had told care staff that she had lasting power of attorney for the woman’s finances and that she had produced a last will and testament which they believed to be fake.

Three men accused of stealing parking meter in Doncaster

The document stated Law was entitled to the woman’s estate if she died.

A police investigation was launched and officers traced the victim’s son, who was living abroad.

He showed officers a genuine, verified will and when the woman was spoken to, she confirmed she had not created a new will.

Gang of men hunted over Doncaster raid

PC Emma Fothergill, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This investigation has been lengthy as we gathered evidence that proved Law deliberately and intentionally created a fraudulent will to profit from our victim’s death.

"Law targeted a vulnerable, elderly woman for financial gain and I am pleased she has pleaded guilty and accepted responsibility for her crime.

"Law also targeted neighbours of the elderly woman as part of her deception, asking them to sign a piece of paper without showing them what it was. This was the fake will and testament she produced to social workers, which led to police being called.

"Financially exploiting a vulnerable person is appalling and we will always thoroughly investigate claims of this nature to identify those responsible and bring them before the courts."