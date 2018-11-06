Police seek man over high value raid in Rotherham

A police hunt is underway for a man wanted over a high value raid in Rotherham.

Jason Holland, aged 46, is wanted in connection with a burglary in Rawmarsh in which a Range Rover Evoque, cash and high value electrical items were stolen.

CRIME: Police probe into robbery at Sheffield supermarket



The raid was carried out overnight on Tuesday, August 7 into Wednesday, August 8.

READ MORE: Paramedics, police officers and firefighters attacked by Bonfire Night yobs in Sheffield

Officers believe Holland could hold vital information.

COURT: Daughter’s heart-wrenching tribute to mum killed by partner in Sheffield flat



He is around 5ft 9ins tall, slim and has short, brown hair.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for DC Godfrey in Rotherham CID.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.