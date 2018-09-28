Police seek man over attack on woman in Doncaster

Police officers hunting a man over over an attack on a woman in Doncaster have issued a new appeal for information.

Felix Gonzales, aged 37, is believed to hold vital information over an attack on a 34-year-old woman in Hexthorpe in May.

He is of a stocky build, with black hair and has sleeve tattoos on his arms.

Gonzales is known to frequent the Balby and Hexthorpe areas and is thought to have links to Leeds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 109 of May 26.