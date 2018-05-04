Police seek girl over attempted robbery in Doncaster

An E-fit has been released of a girl wanted over an attempted robbery in Doncaster.

Officers have released it as part of an investigation into an incident in which a young girl tried to snatch a woman's handbag in Balby.

COURT: 'Dangerous' Rotherham man jailed for 25 years for sex attacks on children

A woman was walking along Cedar Road at 12.45pm on Saturday, April 14 when a girl, described as 13-14, tried to take her handbag.

READ MORE: Appeal to be launched against 'unduly lenient' sentence for dad who tried to kill four children in Barnsley

The girl fled empty-handed.

POLICE: Woman threatened with knife at bus stop in Sheffield

Police believe the incident may be linked to one later that day, when a woman was walking along Douglas Road and had her bag stolen by by two girls, described as aged 14-15.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 14/58028/18.