Police search mounted for missing Sheffield man
A police search has been mounted for a Sheffield man reported missing from home.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 10:35 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 10:35 am
Harry Marritt, aged 28, was last seen at around midday yesterday in the Colley Road area of Parson Cross.
South Yorkshire Police said: “He has not been seen or heard from since and concerns are growing for his welfare.”
Harry is around 5ft 6ins tall, of a medium build and has short, light brown hair.
He was last seen with a large blue holdall, which may have had clothes inside.
Harry normally wears black jogging bottoms.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 656 of October 15.