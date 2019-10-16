Five investigations are under way in the city after guns were fired in Page Hall, Tinsley, Pitsmoor and Woodhouse in just over two weeks.

The first incident was reported on Malton Street, Pitsmoor, on Wednesday, September 25 after a 39-year-old man was shot at as he got out of his car at 8.35pm.

A car was shot at outside the Co-op in Woodhouse, Sheffield, earlier this month

He escaped unharmed but South Yorkshire Police said he was the intended target.

An arrest has been made over the incident.

Two days later, on Friday, September 27, a car was shot at in Raby Street, Tinsley.

Officers were called to the street to reports of a group of men damaging a car.

They found two damaged vehicles, with evidence that one had been fired at.

The incident is believed to be linked to the discovery of a cannabis farm in a house on the street on the same day.

On Monday, September 30, a car was shot at outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse.

Three men then jumped into the vehicle and sped off, leading police officers unsure at first whether anybody was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

It has since been established that nobody was injured in the gun attack.

Four men and a teenage boy from Sheffield and a woman, from Rotherham, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

On Thursday, October 10 a house was shot at in Hinde House Lane, Page Hall, while the occupants were asleep.

Nobody was harmed in the incident.

And in the early hours of Sunday, October 13 a house was shot at in Dundas Road, Tinsley.

Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “These incidents are being thoroughly investigated and we have detectives working diligently to piece together all available information to help us understand the circumstances behind each incident.

“From what we know so far, these incidents do not appear to be linked and we also believe each incident is targeted.”