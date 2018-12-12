Police reveal more details of police van crash on busy Sheffield roundabout

Have your say

More details have been released this morning on a crash involving a police van on a busy Sheffield roundabout.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that one of its vans was involved in a crash with a red Fiat Doblo on the busy Brook Hill roundabout, close to the University of Sheffield.

A police van was involved in a collision with a car in Sheffield last night

The force said the crash was reported at 9.38pm.

Nobody in either vehicle was reported to have been hurt.

In a statement, the police force said: “At around 9:38pm yesterday, it was reported that a red Fiat Doblo had been in a collision with a police vehicle.

“There were no reported injuries.”

It has not yet been revealed whether the police van was responding to an incident at the time of the collision.

The collision led to the closure of the roundabout while police officers and paramedics dealt with the incident.

The damaged police van was towed away from the crash scene.

On Sunday afternoon, another police van was involved in a collision in Doncaser, which left one woman seriously injured.

The 85-year-old, who had been travelling in a red Nissan Micra, died in hospital later that night.

That collision occurred outside Asda at the junction of Herten Way and Gliwice Way.

Three police officers sustained minor injuries.

South Yorkshire Police referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.