Emergency crews were called to Hexthorpe Flatts park in Hexthorpe following the discovery shortly after 6.30am today.

However, South Yorkshire Police have said the death is not being treated as suspicious and that they will not be releasing any further details about the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Large parts of Hexthorpe Flatts have been sealed off following the discovery of a body. (Photo: Marie Caley)

Concerned residents reported police, fire and ambulance crews at the park off Greenfield Lane and Urban Road this morning, with large parts of the park sealed off.

A black police investigation tent could be seen near to the crazy golf course a short distance from the Greenfield Lane entrance to the park.

Police have been guarding the scene throughout the morning with fire and ambulance officers also at the scene.