Black police tent at site of serious incident in popular South Yorkshire park
A black police investigation tent has been seen at the site of a major incident in a South Yorkshire park this morning.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 10:50 am
Hexthorpe Flatts park has been cordoned off, with police, ambulance and fire crews all reported at the scene this morning.
Numerous residents have reported a heavy police presence in the popular park, with large swathes of it cordoned off by police tape.
The black investigation tent is understood to be near to the Urban Road entrance.
South Yorkshire Police has been asked for details.