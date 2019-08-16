Police release more details on murder of ex-serviceman attacked in Sheffield
Police have released more details on the murder of an ex-serviceman killed in an attack in Sheffield.
Nadeem Qureshi, aged 40, was found critically injured in Station Road, Deepcar, on Wednesday, July 24 and died a short time later.
Mr Qureshi, who was a former member of the Army but no longer serving, was from Manchester and working in Sheffield when he was attacked.
Detectives investigating his death have revealed that he suffered injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and lower limbs in the brutal attack.
They believe the violence was meted out ‘in an area of open land along Station Road’.
Possible motives for the murder have not yet been disclosed, but South Yorkshire Police said the attack is not being linked to any other incident ‘at this time’.
A total of nine arrests have been made in connection with the death.
A 17-year-old teenager boy and seven men, aged 18, 22, 23, 25, 30, 34 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.One woman, aged 41, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and also bailed.
Seven of the suspects are from Sheffield and live in Bolsterstone, Lowedges and Deepcar.
Two are from Manchester.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Quote incident 831 of July 24.