Police re-open Sheffield street but cordon remains in place where blood was seen on pavement

A street sealed off by the police in Sheffield city centre this morning has been re-opened but a cordon remains where was blood was seen on a pavement.

South Lane, off Cumberland Street and The Moor, was sealed off and under police guard earlier this morning.

A police cordon remains in place in Sheffield city centre this morning

The cordon was close to the El Paso restaurant.

The street has now re-opened but an area still remains cordoned off and under police guard outside the nearby International Hair Salon.

A smashed window can be seen and the pavement outside has been jet washed, with reports that blood was seen earlier.

More to follow.