Police raid home of suspected shoplifter in Sheffield and find this large haul of goods

The home of a suspected shoplifter was raided by police officers in Sheffield in a crackdown on the crime.

Members of the Broomhall neighbourhood policing team searched a woman’s home on Monday as part of an investigation into ‘several large value shoplifting offences’ in the city.

Items recovered during a raid of a suspected shoplifter's house in Sheffield

The team said officers found ‘more than we were expecting,’ with ‘suspected stolen items recovered from what appears to be numerous stores’.

The team posted a photograph of one quarter of the items recovered by officers and placed in police evidence bags.

Officers are now planning to return as many of the items as possible to a number of stores.

The team said: “Enquiries are ongoing to return as much of the stock as possible to the identified stores with the female just one of several who will be explaining herself to court.

"Across the UK the annual cost of shoplifting is estimated to be in the region of £700 million pounds.

“That's a lot of extra jobs that could be funded on the high street.”