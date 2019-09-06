Police probe launched after shooting on busy Sheffield road
A police probe is under way into a shooting at a house on a busy Sheffield road.
South Yorkshire Police said a gun was fired at a property in Staniforth Road, Darnall, last night.
A window was damaged but nobody in the house was injured.
The shooting came shortly after an individual was spotted with a gun in the Hadfield Close area of Darnall at 10pm.
In a statement released today, South Yorkshire Police said: "Police received reports an individual had been sighted with a firearm in the Hadfield Close area of Darnall, Sheffield, at 10pm last night."A further report was then received that a window had been damaged at a property in Staniforth Road.
“The damage appears to be consistent with a firearms discharge and an investigation is under way.“Nobody was injured during the incident.“Enquiries are ongoing.”Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 968 of September 5.