A gun was fired at a house on a Sheffield estate in broad daylight, it has emerged today.

Police officers were deployed to Castlebeck Drive, Manor, at 4pm yesterday following reports of shots being fired at a house in the street.

South Yorkshire Police said there was damage to the house ‘consistent’ with a firearm discharge, but nobody was hurt during the incident.

Officers searched the area but failed to locate the gun used.

The police probe into the incident is continuing today.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.