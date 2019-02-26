Police officers were deployed to a Sheffield street after a member of the public reported seeing a teenage boy with a knife.

Scott Road, Pitsmoor

Officers were sent to Scott Road, Pitsmoor, just after at 4.30pm yesterday and searched the area but were unable to find the armed youth.

