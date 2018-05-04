Police probe into youth centre raid in Sheffield

A youth centre in Sheffield was broken into in an overnight raid.

South Yorkshire Police said the centre on Maltravers Road, Wybourn, was burgled between 8am on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday.

COURT: 'Wicked' Sheffield carer given suspended sentence for stealing over £8k from vulnerable man

It has not yet been revealed what was stolen.

CRIME: Man arrested at Meadowhall for stalking, dangerous driving and failing to stop

POLICE: Man with knife steals OAP's wedding ring in Doncaster street

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.