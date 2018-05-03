Man arrested at Meadowhall for stalking, dangerous driving and failing to stop

A man was arrested at Meadowhall today on suspicion of stalking, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The 43-year-old was arrested on a car park at the shopping centre at 10.50am.

No other details have yet been released.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a car park at Meadowhall at 10.50am today, where they arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of stalking, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

"The man is in police custody and enquiries are ongoing."