Man arrested at Meadowhall for stalking, dangerous driving and failing to stop

A man was arrested at Meadowhall today on suspicion of stalking, dangerous driving and failing to stop.
The 43-year-old was arrested on a car park at the shopping centre at 10.50am.
CRIME: Man with knife steals OAP's wedding ring in Doncaster street
No other details have yet been released.
APPEAL: Police seek help tracking down missing Sheffield boy
READ MORE: Man charged after being tasered in Sheffield street
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a car park at Meadowhall at 10.50am today, where they arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of stalking, dangerous driving and failing to stop.
"The man is in police custody and enquiries are ongoing."