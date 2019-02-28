Have your say

A police probe into a shooting at a house in Sheffield is continuing this morning.

It was launched after a 55-year-old man was shot in his shoulder at a property in Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, just after 11pm on Tuesday.

Forensics officers examined a house in Sheffield where a man was shot on Tuesday night

He was taken to hospital and was in a serious but stable condition last night.

It has not yet been revealed whether the shooter responsible for the gun attack has been caught.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released by South Yorkshire Police but a window at the front of the house was boarded up yesterday.

The house was cordoned off and under police guard as enquiries were carried out at the scene.

Forensic experts examined the property yesterday and officers carried out door to door enquiries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,102 of February 26.