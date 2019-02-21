A police probe into a collision in Sheffield is continuing this afternoon as a man fights for life in hospital.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries this morning after the car he was driving ploughed into a central reservation barrier.

The silver Hyundai i30 was travelling from Ecclesall Road towards Moor Street when it crashed at St Mary’s Gate roundabout.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at 12.10am and police officers, paramedics and firefighters were deployed.

The crash scene was cordoned off for a number of hours as enquiries were carried out and a clean-up operation was mounted.

Witnesses, anyone who saw the car beforehand or anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 6 of February 21.