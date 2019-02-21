Man wanted over nightclub robbery may be in Sheffield

A man wanted by the police over a nightclub robbery may be in Sheffield, according to detectives trying to track him down.

Patrick Collins, aged 19, from Tipton, West Midlands, is believed to hold vital information about a robbery at a nightclub in Leamington in December 2018.

Patrick Collins, who is wanted by the police, may be in Sheffield

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101.

