A man wanted by the police over a nightclub robbery may be in Sheffield, according to detectives trying to track him down.
Patrick Collins, aged 19, from Tipton, West Midlands, is believed to hold vital information about a robbery at a nightclub in Leamington in December 2018.
Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101.
