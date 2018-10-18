Police probe into serious incident at post office near Sheffield continues

A police probe into a serious incident at a post office and convenience store near Sheffield is continuing this morning.

Emergency services were called to TC’s Mini Mart, which also houses Catcliffe post office, at around 6.30pm yesterday.

Details of the nature of the incident at the shop on Brinsworth Road, Catcliffe, have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police but eyewitnesses said some casualties were treated by paramedics.

A police cordon was put in place while officers carried out initial enquiries at the scene.

Armed police officers were also reportedly deployed.

The police cordon was removed overnight and the shop is trading as normal this morning.

In April 2017, a man was jailed for seven years for his part in an armed raid at the same store in which a machete and hunting knife were brandished.

Jamie John Wild, then 25 and of Westminster Crescent, Lodge Moor, was among three men who brandished the weapons and threatened a member of staff before escaping with £200 after forcing their way into the till.

Wild pleaded guilty to robbery.



