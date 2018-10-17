Man in criticial condition following ‘sustained assault’ in Barnsley

Detectives investigating an attack in Barnsley said the victim has suffered serious head injuries in what they described as a ‘sustained assault’.

Emergency services were called to Coinston Road, close to Barnsley FC’s Oakwell stadium at around 6pm on Tuesday.

Coniston Road, Barnsley. Picture: Google.

He was taken to hospital and remained in a critical condition.

Det Insp Mark Monteiro, said: “An investigation into this incident is in the early stages but what we do know is that the man has suffered from a sustained and violent assault, resulting in serious injuries to his head and upper body.

“We are working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, maximising forensic opportunities at the scene and obtaining any available CCTV footage.

“A cordon that was in place has now been removed and I’d like to thank local residents for their patience as we carried out enquiries.

“Officers remain in the area, carrying out house-to-house enquiries and speaking to anyone who has information.

“We need to speak to anyone who was in the area, who either saw what happened or heard anything suspicious.

“It would still have been relatively light at around that time – did you see what happened?”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 786 of October 16.

Alternaitvely, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.