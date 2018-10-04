Trial date set for defendant accused of stabbing Sheffield man to death 

A trial date has been set for a defendant accused of murdering a 59-year-old at his Sheffield home, after he entered a not guilty plea at Sheffield Crown Court today.

Matthew Andrew Goddard, 50, of Steven Close, Chapeltown denied the offence at Sheffield Crown Court this morning, when he appeared charged with the murder of 59-year-old Glenn Boardman.

The case was sent for trial on December 3 this year.

Goddard was remanded into custody until then.

Mr Boardman's body was found at a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown at around 12.30am Tuesday, June 26, after emergency services were called to the house.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Boardman died as a result of stab wounds.