Police probe into double stabbing in Sheffield continues

Detectives are continuing to investigate a stabbing in Sheffield in which a boy, aged 17, was knifed.

The boy was stabbed during an incident on Stannington Road, Stannington, just after 11pm on Saturday, October 20.

A police probe is underway into a stabbing in Stannington

South Yorkshire Police said the younger boy suffered wounds to his back and leg and was taken to hospital but later released.

While officers were at the hospital with the teenager, an 18-year-old man arrived at A&E seeking treatment for a serious injury to his arm.

Officers believe he also sustained his injuries in the Stannington Road incident.

He remained in hospital last night, where he was in a stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply following the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1,093 of October 20 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.