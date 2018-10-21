Stannington stabbing: Everything we know so far 

Two men were stabbing in an altercation in Sheffield last night. Here is what we know so far:
- Police were called to Stannington Road in Stannington, near to the high rise flats off Deer Park Close at 11:03pm last night.
- Two men were stabbing during an altercation.
- Both men were taken to the Northern General Hospital for treatment.
- One of the men suffered serious injuries, and the other suffered minor injuries during the incident.
- Eyewitnesses described seeing a large police presence in the area.
- A police cordon was put in place last night, and remains this afternoon.
- Enquiries into the incident are still ongoing.
- Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1071 of Saturday October 20.