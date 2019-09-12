Police probe continues into stabbing of teenage boy near Sheffield school
An investigation into the stabbing of a teenage boy close to a Sheffield school is continuing this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 08:34
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a knife attack on Chancet Wood Drive – near St Thomas of Canterbury School, Meadowhead – at around 3.05pm yesterday.
He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition, where he remained last night.
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but no other details surrounding the incident have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
Anyone with any information should call officers on 101 and quote incident number 473 of September 11.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
More to follow.