Police probe continues into stabbing of teenage boy near Sheffield school

An investigation into the stabbing of a teenage boy close to a Sheffield school is continuing this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 08:34

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a knife attack on Chancet Wood Drive – near St Thomas of Canterbury School, Meadowhead – at around 3.05pm yesterday.

CRIME: Dashcam footage shows moped thieves stealing strimmer from Sheffield van

He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition, where he remained last night.

Chancet Wood Drive, Meadowhead

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LATEST: Police chase which ended in crash on Sheffield city centre roundabout began in suburb

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but no other details surrounding the incident have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

COURT: Career criminal sent back to prison for burgling Sheffield pub

Anyone with any information should call officers on 101 and quote incident number 473 of September 11.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

More to follow.