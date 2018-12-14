Police probe attack by gang of men in Rotherham

Have your say

A gang of men are wanted by the police over an attack in Rotherham.

They targeted a 25-year-old man in The Lanes, East Dene, at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, December 11.

The Lanes, East Dene

The men left the scene in a blue vehicle.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quite incident number 14/180288/18.