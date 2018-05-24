Police officers attacked with table leg in Sheffield

Two police officers were attacked with a table leg during a disturbance in a house in Sheffield.

The officers were called to a house in Remington Avenue, Parson Cross, in the early hours of yesterday morning following reports of a disturbance at the property.

South Yorkshire Police said officers discovered 'extensive damage' to the interior of the property and came under attack as the attempted to arrest the suspect.

A man armed with a table leg attacked the officers, injuring one.

The suspect was eventually arrested after a Taser was deployed.

A police spokesman said: At 4am yesterday, officers attended an address on Remington Avenue due to a disturbance taking place.

"On arrival, the house had sustained extensive damage to the interior. The culprit still on scene attacked officers with a table leg as they tried to arrest him - causing injury to one.

"Due to the level of resistance faced, a Taser was deployed to subdue the suspect and effect their arrest.

"One officer required treatment for injuries to their arm."