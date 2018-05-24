Teenage girl and man face more questioning over fatal stabbing in Sheffield

A girl, aged 17, remains in police custody this morning after being arrested on suspicion of a murder in Sheffield.

The teenager and a man, aged 22, are being held over the death of a 19-year-old man fatally stabbed on Tuesday night.

Police activity in Tannery Close, Woodhouse, yesterday

He was found injured in a flat in Tannery Close, Woodhouse and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved and died in the early hours of yesterday.

Detectives are trying to establish exactly where he was attacked.

A huge cordon remains in place around the flat where he was found, with nearby Tannery Park still sealed off and under police guard this morning.



The murder victim has been named locally as Ryan Jowle, but his identity has not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Woodhouse on Tuesday night should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,030 of May 22.