Police officer jumps into abandoned car left rolling into Sheffield park during pursuit

A police officer jumped into an abandoned car left rolling into a Sheffield park during a pursuit.

The police chase began when a Nissan Micra pulled out in front of a police BMW on Abbeydale Road, Millhouses, Sheffield, at 10.15pm last night.

Checks revealed that the car was uninsured but the driver failed to stop for officers and attempted to lose the BMW.

South Yorkshire Police said the Micra was dumped and left rolling into Millhouses Park while the occupants fled.

An officer jumped out of the pursuing police car and brought the abandoned Micra to a halt.

A check of the car led to the discovery of a hockey stick.

An investigation is under way.