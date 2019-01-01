Detectives begin new year with two murders in Sheffield and one in Barnsley still to solve 

Have your say

Detectives are beginning the new year with two murders in Sheffield and one in Barnsley still to solve from 2018.

South Yorkshire detectives investigated 13 murders last year, with suspects charged in all but three cases.

Fahim Hersi

Fahim Hersim, aged 22 and from Broomhall, was fatally stabbed outside Cineworld at the Valley Centertainment in Attercliffe, on Friday, September 21.

He was attacked during a disturbance in which a 21-year-old man was also knifed.

Gary Dean

Both men were taken to hospital but Fahim, who was stabbed in his chest, could not be revived.

That month, Gary Dean, 48, was found dead in woodland behind Moorend Lane, close to the Trans Pennine Trail in Silkstone Common, Barnsley.

A post mortem examination revealed he had been subjected to a ‘significant assault’.

On August 14, Kavan Brissett, 21, was stabbed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, and died four days later.

Kavan Brissett

Arrests have been made in connection with all three murders but nobody has yet been charged.

A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward is available for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for questioning over Kavan’s death.

Ahmed Farrah, 29 and with links to Broomhall, is believed to hold vital information.

A warning has been issued that anyone found to be shielding him faces prosecution.

Anyone with information on any of the murders should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.