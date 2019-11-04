Police launch plea to find pair of missing South Yorkshire teenage girls
Police have launched a plea to find two teenage girls who have gone missing in South Yorkshire.
South Yorkshire Police want to trace Rylee Clamp and Sophie Kelsall, both 15, who have both gone missing from Rotherham
Sophie Kelsall (pictured with blond hair) was last seen at around 2.10pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday 3 November) in the Herringthorpe area of Rotherham.
She has not been seen since and has not returned home.
When Sophie was last seen, she was wearing a black parka-style coat, with black jeans and black trainers.
Sophie is believed to be with Rylee Clamp (pictured with dark hair), who was last seen yesterday evening in the Badsley Moor Lane area of Rotherham. She has not been seen since.
Concerns are mounting for both girls’ welfare and anyone who has seen Sophie or Rylee is urged to get in touch.
Please call 101 quoting incident number 928 of 3 November 2019