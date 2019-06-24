Police issue warning about driver fatigue after van ploughs into crash barrier on M18 near Doncaster
A warning has been issued about driver fatigue after a van ploughed into the crash barrier on the M18 near Doncaster.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way, with witnesses informing South Yorkshire Police that the Ford Transit Connect was seen veering across all four lanes of the motorway just before the crash.
Emergency services were alerted to the collision last night and police officers deployed to the scene said ‘fortunately no one was seriously hurt and no other vehicles were involved’.
In a Facebook post, the force’s operational support unit said: “We will keep an open mind as we investigate how it happened, but similar incidents have been linked to driver fatigue.
“Please do not drive whilst tired, take a proper break every two hours as opening a window just does not work.
“The warmer weather also increases the chance of fatigue, particularly on a monotonous motorway.”