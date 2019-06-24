Man found unconscious outside shop in Sheffield city centre

A police cordon is in place in Sheffield city centre this morning after a man was found unconscious outside a shop.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 06:26

The man was found outside Poundland on the corner of Castle Square and Arundel Gate at around 10.10pm yesterday.

Paramedics were first on the scene and notified South Yorkshire Police.

A police cordon is in place and under police guard this morning while enquiries are carried out to establish what happened to the man.

More to follow.