Man found unconscious outside shop in Sheffield city centre
A police cordon is in place in Sheffield city centre this morning after a man was found unconscious outside a shop.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 06:26
The man was found outside Poundland on the corner of Castle Square and Arundel Gate at around 10.10pm yesterday.
Paramedics were first on the scene and notified South Yorkshire Police.
A police cordon is in place and under police guard this morning while enquiries are carried out to establish what happened to the man.
More to follow.