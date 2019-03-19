Have your say

Detectives investigating a sex attack on a woman in Sheffield have issued an urgent appeal for information ‘ – one week on.

The 20-year-old victim was attacked as she walked across a footbridge – known as Cobweb Bridge in the Wicker area of Sheffield – at 5.20pm on Tuesday, March 12.

A woman was sexually assaulted on Cobweb Bridge in Sheffield

She was walking towards Sussex Street at the time of the attack.

Two passers-by intervened and the woman managed to flee.

Officers investigating the incident want to trace the two passers-by who stopped to help the woman, as well as anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 660 of March 12.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.