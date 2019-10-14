Police investigate second shooting in Sheffield suburb in two weeks
A police investigation is under way into two shootings in a Sheffield suburb in just over two weeks.
Officers launched a probe into a shooting in Tinsley in the early hours of Sunday after a house was fired at in Dundas Road, Tinsley.
South Yorkshire Police said the door of the house was damaged but nobody was hurt in the incident, which was reported at 2.50am.
The gunman responsible remains at large today.
The shooting came just over two weeks after a car was shot at on nearby Raby Street.
On that occasion, police officers were called to the street at 5.50pm on Friday, September 27 and found two damaged cars, with one appearing to have been shot at.
It has not yet been revealed whether the shootings are linked.
Anyone with information about the latest incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 168 of October 13.