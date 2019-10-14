Police investigate another shooting in Sheffield street
A police probe is under way into another shooting in a Sheffield street after a gun was fired at a house.
It has emerged today that a house in Hinde House Lane, Page Hall, was shot at in the early hours of Thursday, October 10.
The occupants of the property woke up after hearing a loud bang at around 2.50am and found that their front door had been shot at.
Nobody in the house was injured.
LATEST: Shotgun fired at Sheffield home
In an almost identical scenario, a house was shot at in Dundas Road, Tinsley, at around 2.50am yesterday.
Detectives believe both incidents were targeted attacks but they are not being linked.
A car was shot at on neighbouring Raby Street, Tinsley, on Friday, September 27 and three days later a car was shot at outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse.
That same week, a man was shot at as he got out of a car in Malton Street, Pitsmoor.
The man was unharmed, but detectives believe he was targeted by the gunman responsible.
Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We are aware that there have been several reports of suspected firearms incidents in Sheffield in recent weeks, which undoubtedly will be alarming to our local communities.
“These incidents are being thoroughly investigated and we have detectives working diligently to piece together all available information to help us understand the circumstances behind each incident.
“From what we know so far, these incidents do not appear to be linked and we also believe each incident is targeted.
“Nobody has been injured but damage has been caused to properties, which must have been a scary experience for anyone present.
“We are absolutely determined to identify those individuals responsible for each of these incidents and would urge anyone who may hold information about those involved to get in touch.”
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.