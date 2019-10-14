One of Britain's worst paedophiles found stabbed to death in prison
One of Britain's worst paedophiles, who abused up to 200 Malaysian children, has been stabbed to death in prison.
Richard Huckle, from Ashford, Kent, was found stabbed to death in Full Sutton Prison, near York, yesterday.
The 33-year-old was serving 22 life sentences after admitting 71 child sex abuse charges, relating to children aged between six months and 12 years, between 2006 and 2014.
During his trial at the Old Bailey in 2016, it was revealed that more than 20,000 indecent pictures and videos of his assaults were found on his computer.
He struck in impoverished communities in Malaysia while on a teaching gap year.
He then went on to abuse rape and abuse more babies and children while doing voluntary work.
Humberside Police said: “An investigation has been launched following an incident at HMP Full Sutton on Sunday, October 13.
“We were called shortly after 12.30pm reporting that a man had died at the prison.
“Humberside Police are working closely with the Prison Service to investigate the death of an inmate and at this time we are treating the death as suspicious.”
More to follow.