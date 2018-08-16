Police incident in Rotherham causing travel disruption

Have your say

A police incident in Rotherham is causing travel disruption this afternoon.

First South Yorkshire tweeted shortly before 3pm today to say diversions were in place due to the incident on Fitzwilliam Road.

The bus operator said buses would run along Herringthorpe Valley Road, Mowbry Street, Doncaster Road and St Annes.

The nature of the incident is not known at this stage.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police.