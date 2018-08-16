'Radical' Sheffield man found guilty of terrorism offences

A self described 'ISIS bro' has been found unanimously guilty of terrorism offences, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

It took jurors just one hour and 44 minutes to find Abdulrahman Kaabar, 23, guilty of two counts of entering into a funding arrangement for the purposes of terrorism.

Sheffield-born Kaabar, of Martin Street, Upperthorpe pleaded guilty to 15 separate terrorism offences, concerning the possession and dissemination of terrorist material, prior to the beginning of the trial.

His co-accused, Badroddin Kakaz, 23, of Cross Myrtle Road, Heeley pleaded guilty to one count of entering into a funding arrangement for the purposes of terrorism prior to the beginning of the trial. Both men will now be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on September 25.

At the opening of the nine day trial, prosecutor, Michelle Nelson, said it was the Crown’s case that on two occasions between September 23, 2016 and January 8, 2017, Kaabar ‘entered into or became concerned in an arrangement to transfer money to and for the benefit of his brother who was fighting in Syria’.

She added: “The Crown allege that in entering into this arrangement to transfer funds, the defendant knew or had reasonable cause to suspect that the money would or may be used for the purposes of terrorism.”

Ms Nelson told the court how Kaabar’s younger brother, Mohammed Kaabar, left the UK with another man from Sheffield called Ahmed Hadrami in March 2016 and flew to Turkey from where both men travelled to Syria.

“The Crown say they appear to have remained in Syria and that both went in order to become involved in fighting to overthrow the Syrian government, which if right, amounts to terrorism,” she said.

The jury were shown a number of messages sent by Kaabar via Whatsapp, and other mediums, to a number of people including Mohammed Kabaar, and Kazkaz as well as Mohammed Awan, who was convicted of preparing for terrorist acts and possessing material likely to be useful to a terrorist at Sheffield Crown Court last December.

In a message sent to a friend yet to be identified by the police, Kaabar said in 2014: “Don't worry about me. I am da ISIS bro Allahu Akbar. I hope you ready for dis ride brow, it guna b an explosive one g trust me.”.."Explosive."

During another communication with the same friend, Kaabar claimed 'we need an Islamic state' to which his friend replied: 'Erm no we don't bruv'.

Kaabar then added: "Yehh well if u wana live under da white order n bow ur head to dem n kiss derr feet u do it now while u have da chance cause sooner or later da Islamic state is cumin insha 'allah n u aint gun b avle 2 do anything bout it."

Both men were arrested as part of an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, with the support of South Yorkshire Police, which saw Kaabar charged in August last year and Kazkaz charged in January 2018.

Speaking after the conclusion of the trial, Head of Investigations at Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Superintendent Simon Atkinson said: “Kaabar had a radical mindset and an active interest in extremism. He was not only in possession of terrorist material, he was also sharing it and encouraging others to carry out terrorist activity.

“Kabaar and Kazkaz both transferred money to Kabaar’s brother, believed to be fighting in Syria. It is highly likely that they would have at least suspected that the money would be used to further the cause of terrorist groups and potentially fund terrorist activity.

“Showing support and providing funds to these types of groups allows terrorism to survive. “The sharing of terrorist related material is used as a tool in the radicalisation of people. This is an extremely serious issue, but it is one that the public can really help us with. I would urge anyone who sees anything online that is concerning, to report it.”

“Terrorist-related material online can be reported via www.gov.uk/report-terrorism. Any suspicious activity can also be reported to the police in confidence on 0800 789 321.

* A spokesman for Counter Terrorism Policing North East confirmed custody images of Kabaar and Kazkaz would be released after they are sentenced next month