Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man last seen in Doncaster neighbourhood

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 17:58 BST
The public are being asked to help locate a missing man last seen in a Doncaster neighbourhood, as police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

43-year-old Kevin was last seen on Edward Street in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster at 2.45pm yesterday (Monday, October 28, 2024).

In a public appeal published tonight (Tuesday, October 29, 2024) a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He is described as a white man, 6ft tall, of a stocky build, and balding, with blonde hair at the sides.

43-year-old Kevin was last seen on Edward Street in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster at 2.45pm yesterday (Monday, October 28, 2024) | Submit

“Kevin was last seen wearing navy blue or black tracksuit trousers, a blue hoody, and a tweed coat.

“He is known to frequent Sandall Beat woods, the canal area around St Oswald’s Church, Barnby Dun, and Shaw Wood.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Kevin’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 381 of October 29, 2024 when you get in touch.

