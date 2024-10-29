Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man last seen in Doncaster neighbourhood

The public are being asked to help locate a missing man last seen in a Doncaster neighbourhood, as police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

43-year-old Kevin was last seen on Edward Street in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster at 2.45pm yesterday (Monday, October 28, 2024).

In a public appeal published tonight (Tuesday, October 29, 2024) a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He is described as a white man, 6ft tall, of a stocky build, and balding, with blonde hair at the sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

43-year-old Kevin was last seen on Edward Street in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster at 2.45pm yesterday (Monday, October 28, 2024) | Submit

“Kevin was last seen wearing navy blue or black tracksuit trousers, a blue hoody, and a tweed coat.

Read More Double premiere for Doncaster Miners’ Strike documentary

“He is known to frequent Sandall Beat woods, the canal area around St Oswald’s Church, Barnby Dun, and Shaw Wood.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Kevin’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 381 of October 29, 2024 when you get in touch.