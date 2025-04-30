Hillsborough and Orgreave are “national scandals”, says South Yorkshire Mayor

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard in his office in Sheffield. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

The Battle of Orgreave and the Hillsborough Disaster are national scandals that should be dealt with at government level, according to the Mayor of South Yorkshire.

Mayor Oliver Coppard told a meeting of South Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel on Monday (April 28): “I believe that Hillsborough and Orgreave should be seen in the same light as the infected blood and Post Office scandals in that they are in my view national scandals that may have happened in South Yorkshire but they require a national response.

“At the minute South Yorkshire residents are paying for a significant portion of the legacy costs through police precepts and I am asking the government for more support.” The police precept is the charge for policing services that is added on to all South Yorkshire council tax bills.

“The government have already stepped up to provide more support and I’m pleased for that, it’s an improvement on the previous government and I’m always grateful when the government listens,” said Mayor Coppard.

Orgreave, Hillsborough and child sexual exploitation are all listed as examples of ‘legacy issues’ that the Mayor will continue to scrutinise South Yorkshire Police over in his Police and Crime Plan for 2025-2029.

The police force has been heavily criticised for its actions around all three scandals, both during the events and when investigations were held.

The families of the 97 Liverpool fans who were killed in a crowd crush during an FA Cup semi-final match held at Sheffield Wednesday’s ground in April 1989 have been campaigning for a Hillsborough Law. This would induce public officials to tell the truth and cooperate pro-actively with official investigations and inquiries and face criminal proceedings for misleading or obstructing investigations.

The Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign are calling for a full inquiry as part of their campaign to get justice for the striking miners picketing the Orgreave coking plant in June 1984.

They say that NUM members have been subject to police violence, lies and cover-ups. Campaigners are holding their 41st anniversary march in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, June 14 and a 1pm rally outside the City Hall.

The 2024 Labour Party general election manifesto included a commitment to an investigation or inquiry into Orgreave.