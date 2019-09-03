Police find boy, 16, driving car in Sheffield
A boy, aged 16, was found by the police driving a car in Sheffield.
The teenager was caught during a police day of action in the Darnall and Westfield areas of the city yesterday.
In a Facebook post, the neighbourhood team which covers Darnall and Tinsley, said: “Officers have spent time in Darnall looking at issues identified to us by the community such as drug dealing, street drinking and parking issues.
“We have conducted stop searches, issued advice in regards to parking and patrolled to ensure people are not drinking on the street.
“We will continue to deal with issues brought to our attention and do not be surprised if there is increased staffing on the streets of both Darnall and Tinsley in the coming weeks and months.”