Police examine footage of riot outside Fir Vale School

https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/fir-vale-school-at-centre-of-riot-in-sheffield-to-open-as-normal-1-9366821Footage of a riot outside a Sheffield school is being examined by police officers investigating the incident.

Emergency services were alerted to a disturbance at Fir Vale School at around 12.55pm yesterday after a fight broke out involving pupils.

Emergency services were alerted to a disturbance at Fir Vale School yesterday

VIDEO: Footage shows police and paramedics outside Sheffield school amid reports of brawl between pupils



Crowds of concerned parents and residents had gathered outside the school gates as news of the brawl spread in the community.

READ MORE: Fir Vale School at centre of ‘riot' in Sheffield to open as normal

There were initial unconfirmed reports of weapons having been seen and some parents then tried to scale the school fence to get into the grounds.

READ MORE: Machete-wielding robbers from Sheffield jailed for terrifying series of armed raids on shops across the city and South Yorkshire

There were angry scenes outside the school as police officers arrived to try to restore calm.

Police dogs were deployed.

Teachers placed the school on lockdown after the initial fight and cancelled afternoon lessons to allow children to leave early.

South Yorkshire Police said one student suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, said: “We will of course be reviewing CCTV footage of the incident, and particularly of the crowds gathered outside of the school and any subsequent criminality which comes to light will be investigated.”