Police discover cannabis factory in Sheffield house

A cannabis factory has been discovered by the police after a house in Sheffield was transformed into a drug den.

Officers found the cannabis farm in a property in Crookes last Friday and seized 155 fully grown cannabis plants and 145 nursery plants growing in four rooms spread over three floors.

Cannabis plants were found growing in a house in Crookes, Sheffield

No other details have yet been released.

